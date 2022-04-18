Olunga scores as Al Duhail edge closer to Champs League knockouts

Michael Olunga netted as Al Duhail marched to their third consecutive win in the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League after defeating 10-man Tashkent 3-0 in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Almoez Ali and Basam Al Rawi were also on target as the Qatari side moved top of the group with nine points and on course to reach the last 16.

It took the Qatari giants half an hour to breach the defence of the Uzbek Super League champions with a fine header from Al Rawi from a corner taken by playmaker Edmilson Junior.

Harambee Stars captain Olunga doubled the lead with his second goal of the competition just before the break.

Al Duhail captain Almoez Ali wrapped up the scores two minutes after the break.

Olunga, Ali and Edmilson were substituted in the second stanza and their places taken by Ali Afif, Abdulrahman Muhammad and Ismail Muhammad.

It went from bad to worse foe Pakhtakor after Mirjahon Mirahmedov was sent off for a second bookable offense.

Hernan Crespo's Al Duhail lost 2-1 in the opening match against hosts Al Taawoun and then defeated Iranian side Sepahan 2-1 and Pakhtakor 3-2 since the campaign started over 10 days ago.