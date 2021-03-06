Olunga scores again as Al Duhail sink Al Kharitiyath

Al Duhail SC striker Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against  Al Rayyan during their Qatar Stars League match at Al Duhail Stadium on Febraury 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Al Duhail SC

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Al Duhail travel to Al Sailiya in their next assignment in the league on March 11 before facing Al Rayyan in Amir Cup semi-final four days later.
  • Brazilian Eduardo Pereira "Dudu" Rodrigues provided the assists for both goals.

Michael Olunga netted in his second successive match as Al Duhail moved closer to securing a place in next season's Asian Champions League with a 2-0 win against hosts Al Kharitiyath 2-0 in a Qatar Stars League (QSL) match at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday.

