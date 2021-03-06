Olunga scores again as Al Duhail sink Al Kharitiyath

Michael Olunga netted in his second successive match as Al Duhail moved closer to securing a place in next season's Asian Champions League with a 2-0 win against hosts Al Kharitiyath 2-0 in a Qatar Stars League (QSL) match at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Saturday.

The centre-forward, who will turn 27 on March 26, doubled Al Duhail’s lead with a header five minutes to time after Mohammed Muntari had put the reigning champions in front in the 69th minute.

Brazilian Eduardo Pereira "Dudu" Rodrigues provided the assists for both goals.

Dudu floated in an inviting cross in the box from the left side which second-half substitute Muntari headed nicely into the net.

Ghanaian-born Qatari Muntari had lasted only seven minutes on the pitch before he scored after coming on for captain Almoez Ali.

Olunga used his height to connect well from a Dudu’s corner after he rose high.

He had opened the scoring when hosts Al Duhail tossed out second-tier side Al Shamal from Amir Cup with an identical 2-0 win in quarter-final stage on March 2.

Olunga has now found the back of the net six times since joining coach Sabri Lamouchi’s side on January 12.

He had an excellent season with Kashiwa Reysol where he emerged the top scorer and best player in Japan’s topflight league in 2020 before joining Al Duhail for a fee believed to be around Sh800 million.

Second-ranked Al Duhail have now put a nine-point between them and third-placed Qatar SC and number-four side Al Rayyan who have 28 points apiece.

Lamouchi’s men have played 18 matches, one more than Qatar SC and Al Rayyan in the 12-team league which is led by Xavi Hernandez’s Al Sadd on 47 points.