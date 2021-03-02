Olunga scores as Al Duhail storm Amir Cup semis

Kenya's Michael 'Engineer' Olunga inspired Al Duhail into the Amir Cup semi-final after scoring in their 2-0 win against second-tier side Al Shamal at Qatar SC Stadium on Tuesday.

The Kenyan international opened the scores just before the break to end a goal-drought of three matches. He got a pass from captain Ali Almoez outside the box and turned well between two defenders, used stamina to get one of them out of his way before shooting through the legs of goalkeeper into the net.

Abdullah Al Ahrak doubled Al Duhail's lead six minutes from time with a nicely curled long-range shot.

For Olunga - the 2020 J1 League top scorer and Most Valuable Player - goals have been hard to come by in Qatar.

He has played 10 matches ( four in the top league and two each at the Fifa Club World Cup, Amir Cup and Qatar Cup) since January 12 when he joined Sabri Lamouchi's side from Kashiwa Reysol.

Although he has netted five times, most have been in cup competitions. His first three being against Al Ahli Doha in the 6-0 demolition in the Amir Cup Round of 16 on January 25.

The centre-forward, who turns 27 on March 26, then scored his only league goal so far in a 2-0 win over Al Rayyan on February 14.

He tops the scoring in Amir Cup with four goals. His closest rivals in this competition are Hashim Ali Abdullatif and Yusuf Abdurisag who both grabbed a brace in Al Sadd's 7-0 mauling of Muaither in the round of 16.

Al Sadd will face fellow topflight outfit Al Gharafa in the third quarter-final match on March 3 before the last quarter-final encounter between Al Sailiya and Al Arabi. The second quarter-final match between Al Kharaitiyat and Al Rayyan takes place later Tuesday.