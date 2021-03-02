Olunga scores as Al Duhail storm Amir Cup semis

Al Duhail SC striker Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against  Al Rayyan during their Qatar Stars League match at Al Duhail Stadium on Febraury 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Al Duhail SC

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Al Sadd will face fellow topflight outfit Al Gharafa in the third quarter-final match on March 3 before the last quarter-final encounter between Al Sailiya and Al Arabi. The second quarter-final match between Al Kharaitiyat and Al Rayyan takes place later Tuesday.
  • The Amir Cup presents Al Duhail with the chance to get silverware this season with Al Sadd one match away from dethroning them as the league champions. 

Kenya's Michael 'Engineer' Olunga inspired Al Duhail into the Amir Cup semi-final after scoring in their 2-0 win against second-tier side Al Shamal at Qatar SC Stadium on Tuesday.

