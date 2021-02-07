Olunga's Al Duhail finish fifth at Club World Cup

Al-Rayyan, Qatar

Michael Olunga's Al Duhail defeated Asian Champions League winners Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 on Sunday in the fifth place play-off at the Club World Cup.

Al Duhail, who lost 1-0 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the quarter-finals, took the lead midway through the first half with a goal from Brazilian forward Edmilson Junior.

Yoon Bit-garam levelled on 62 minutes for South Korean side Ulsan, who were beaten 2-1 by Tigres of Mexico in their opening match.

Substitute Mohammed Muntari's fine finish put the hosts back in front four minutes later and Almoez Ali, the 2019 Asian Cup player of the tournament, added a third goal in the closing stages.

Kenyan international Olunga was given 60 minutes by French coach Sabri Lamouchi before he was replaced with Muntari.

The tournament, initially slated for December 2020 but moved to this month due to coronavirus fears, will enter the semi-final stage on Monday night with Palmeiras tackling Tigres UANL.

Brazilian side Palmeiras qualified automatically for the semi-final after winning the Copa Libertadores on January 30, while CONCACAF champions Tigres from Mexico tossed out Ulsan with a 2-1 win in the second round in the tournament’s opening match on February 4.

African and Egyptian champions Al Ahly hit Al Duhail 1-0 in the second second round match last Thursday to set a date with European kings Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Al Ahly and German heavyweights Bayern will face off on February 8 in the second semi-final. Bronze medal match and final will take place on February 11.