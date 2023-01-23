Olunga at the double as Al Duhail beat Al Shamal

Star striker Michael “Engineer” Olunga netted a brace on Monday as Al Duhail swept aside stubborn hosts Al Shamal 2-0 in the Qatar Stars League at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

There was nothing to separate the two sides in the entertaining match at the break before the Harambee Stars captain scored from a rebound after Al Shamal custodian Babacar Seck spilled Almoez Ali’s fierce shot on 61 minutes.

Olunga, who turns 29 on March 26, doubled the lead seven minutes later with a header from an Edmilson Junior corner.

The centre-forward, who emerged the top scorer on his first full season last year with 24 goals, is now on top of the scoring charts with nine goals after overtaking Angolan Al Wakrah danger-man Gelson Dala, who is on eight goals.

This was Al Duhail’s seventh straight victory against Al Shamal. The result keeps the Red Knights in the driving seat of the 12-team league with 23 points from 10 matches.

They are one point ahead of Al Arabi, who have one match at hand. Al Arabi play defending champions Al Sadd at the Grand Hamad Stadium later on Monday.