Odibets gives ailing footballer Ezekiel Otuoma Sh2.2m for treatment

Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, who's lost his speech as a result of a rare medical condition, has received a Sh1.5 million boost from OdiBets that will enable him immediately travel to Germany for specialised medical care.

The betting firm's marketing manager Aggrey Sayi, accompanied by Odibets goodwill ambassador Fred Arocho Tuesday paid the 27-year old a surprise visit at his Utawala home in Nairobi to share the exciting news and donation.

"I'm surprised and excited. I was praying for my husband to talk again. Life has been very tough for us since he became ill a year ago and then stopped playing," said Otuoma's wife, Rachel.

Otuoma, a former AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars attacker, was also offered an additional Sh700,000 to cater for additional expenses, 12 months rent, alongside a Sh200,000 boost for Rachel's online business.

"He is not only a fantastic footballer, but also one of us who's entertained fans in the country with his sublime skills for a long time. Now that he needs our support, Odi Mtaani will endeavor to assist him," explained Sayi.

Otuoma's plight was highlighted by several football stakeholders on social media, including Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga, former international Boniface Ambani, and two journalists namely Mohammed Zuberi aka Curtis, a Ghetto Radio presenter, plus Francis Okello.

Motor neuron disease (MND) is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves.

The assistance towards Otuoma comes barely two weeks after Odibets also bailed out Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi by offsetting his Sh500,000 hospital bill.