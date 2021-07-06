Odibets gives ailing footballer Ezekiel Otuoma Sh2.2m for treatment

From right: Aggrey Sayi, Odibet Marketing Manager, Ezekiel Otuoma, Fred arocho, Odibets Goodwill Ambassador and Otuoma's wife Rachel pose with the dummy cheque on July 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The assistance towards Otuoma comes barely two weeks after Odibets also bailed out Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi by offsetting his Sh500,000 hospital bill.
  • Matasi and his family had been admitted to a Kakamega hospital for 10 days to receive treatment for injuries sustained from a road accident along the Kapsabet-Nairobi highway.

Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, who's lost his speech as a result of a rare medical condition, has received a Sh1.5 million boost from OdiBets that will enable him immediately travel to Germany for specialised medical care.

