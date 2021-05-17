Nyeri-based Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

Players and officials of National Division Two side Marafiki FC donate foodstuff and masks to needy families living around their homeground Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri County to cushion them from harsh economic effects of Covid-19 pandemic on May 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

National Division Two side Marafiki FC Monday donated foodstuffs to needy families in Nyeri County to ease the economic burden occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic. 

