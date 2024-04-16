Nyayo, Bukhungu to host Chan matches in September

Kenya and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have settled Nyayo National Stadium as the country’s primary venue for the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Kenya will co-host the tournament alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania in September. In a statement on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba said the refurbishment of the 30,000-seater stadium in readiness for the tournament will begin on Monday.

“The contractor identified to upgrade Nyayo National Stadium for Chan ’24 and as a supporting facility Afcon ’27 will commence accelerated works immediately after the conclusion of the Kipchoge Keino Classic, from April 22, 2024,” said the CS.

Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, which has been undergoing renovation since February 16, is the other venue earmarked for Chan.

Kenya hopes Nyayo National Stadium will also get the green light to host Harambee Stars’ two upcoming Group “F” World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and reigning African champions Cote d’Ivoire on June 3 and 11 respectively.

Namwamba said the government through the Ministry of Sports and Football Kenya Federation is in consultation with Caf and Fifa regarding the venue for the two matches.

Gabon, Burundi, Gambia, and Seychelles are the other members of the pool. In their two opening matches of the pool held in November last year, Kenya bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Gabon with a 5-0 rout over Seychelles.

Namwamba further reiterated that preparations by Kenya to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals tournament with Uganda and Tanzania are in top gear.

He said the construction of the Talanta Sports City and the upgrading of Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani to world-class standards are well on course.

The two facilities are Kenya’s primary host venues for the prestigious continental showpiece. The construction of the Talanta Sports City started on March 1 and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

It will be home to a 60,000 capacity stadium, with outdoor training facility, and rugby field among other facilities.

The upgrading of the MISC should be over by December this year.