NSL: Naivas move three points clear after huge win

National Super League leaders Naivas beat visiting Migori Youth 4-0 at the weekend to open a three-point gap at the top.

The retailers are perched at the top with 46 points, three ahead of second-placed Mathare United who lost 1-0 to SS Assad at Ukunda Showground in Kwale County.

Under the tutelage of Collins Omondi, the retailers have won 13 matches, drawn four and lost three, in the process scoring 41 goals and conceding 15 from 21 matches played.

The much-improved Nairobi United, who registered a 1-0 win over struggling Mulembe United are ranked third with 42 points, followed by Kisumu AllStars (36 points) after their 4-1 victory over Mombasa Elite who are battling relegation.

Migori Youth, who started life under new coach Sammy Okoth on the wrong footing are fifth on the log with 33 points.

Rainbow FC, Kibera Black Stars, Mombasa Stars and Dimba Patriots are tucked in mid-table while Mulembe United, Mombasa Elite and Silibwet Leons are fighting relegation.

Speaking after their emphatic win over Migori Youth at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Naivas coach Collins Omondi said they will approach upcoming fixtures cautiously as they focus on earning automatic promotion to the top tier next season.

The huge defeat was a rude welcome for Okoth, who was in his first match in charge after being hired early last week to turn around the team's fortunes.

“We shall work on our weakness and perform better in the next fixture. We must forget the match and plan for the remaining matches,” said the former international striker who also played for Gor Mahia, Sher Agencies and Shabana FC among other local sides.

Migori Youth were no match for the determined retailers who got their goals through Benjamin Musango, Robert Karisa, Joachim Ochieng and David Orem in the 24th, 44th, 52nd and 83rd minutes respectively.

In another match played at Mumboha in Vihiga County, hosts Luanda Villa defeated Kibera Black Stars 3-1 courtesy of goals from Brian Bet, Austine Nyakol and Gerrishom Arabe.

Kajiado FC thrashed bottom-placed Silibwet Leons 6-0 at Ildamat Stadium in Kajiado County. A double from in-form Echuca Echu and a goal apiece from Ombija Erick, Abdulrahaman Mwanashukri and James Mutuku were enough to shock the visitors who are struggling in the relegation zone.

Weekend results

Naivas 4 Migori Youth 0,

Luanda Villa 3 Kibera Black Stars 1,

Gusii 0 Darajani Gogo 1,

Kajiado 6 Silibwet Leons 0,

Mulembe United 0 Nairobi United 1,

Dimba Patriots 1 Mara Sugar 0,

Vihiga Bullets 1 Rainbow 1,

SS Assad 1 Mathare United 0,