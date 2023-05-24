NSL: Murang'a Seal cut Shabana's lead to three points

Murang’a Seal Wednesday edged visiting Migori Youth 1-0 in a tightly contested National Super League (NSL) clash at St Sebastian Park to cut Shabana’s lead at the top to three points.

Eric Juma Sinje scored the all-important goal in the 47th minute via a counter-attack.

In another mid-week encounter, Yatta-based Mully Children’s Family (MCF) drew 1-1 with Darajani Gogo at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Murang’a Seal, who have maintained their unbeaten home record, are second on the log with 54 points, while Migori Youth are third with 47 points with seven matches left. Mara Sugar, who have a match in hand, are fourth on 43 points.

While congratulating his players for the win, Murang’a coach Vincent Nyaberi said they have a target of finishing in the top two and qualify for the FKF Premier League next season.

“We hope to maintain our winning streak when we face Mara Sugar on Sunday away in Awendo,” added the former Thika United captain.

In Machakos, visiting Darajani Gogo scored early in the 34th minute through Rashid Moyo before the home team equalised in the 92nd minute through John Ochieng.

Darajani Gogo, under the tutelage of Caleb Aringa, will be away to Navas FC at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday in a match they must win to revive their dreams of finishing in the top three.

Wednesday results: