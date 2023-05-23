Murang’a Seal breathing down Shabana’s neck in tight title race

A win by Murang’a Seal over Migori Youth Wednesday will narrow the gap between them and leaders Shabana to three points at the top of the National Super League (NSL).

The game to be played at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a is one of the two NSL mid-week matches lined up today. In the other fixture, MCF faces Darajani Gogo at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Both games will kick off from 3pm.

If Murang’a Seal, coached by Vincent Nyaberi triumph, their tally will increase to 54 points. Shabana, who will not be in action, are at the summit with 57 points from 25 matches.

St Sebastian is traditionally a tough hunting ground for visiting teams. But the game will not be easy one for the hosts against a much-improved Sony who are placed third on 47 points, ahead of Mara Sugar (43), with Gusii FC closing the top five chapter on 40.

“We want to register a win against Sony and reduce Shabana’s lead to three points. After that, the title pressure will be on them,” said Nyaberi, a former Shabana player who also played for Thika United in the Kenyan Premier League.

“We want to qualify for the topflight league and win the NSL league title as well. Everybody is ready for the remaining futures. We want to avoid the play-off slot as much as possible because it’s very trick. We are just fighting for the two automatic qualifying slots.”

In another Wednesday mid-week tie, sixth placed Darajani Gogo host 10th placed Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At the end of the season, the two top teams will earn automatic promotion to the Kenyan Premier League the third placed will face position 16 finisher in the topflight league in another two-legged promotion battle.

Wednesday fixtures all matches kick-off at 3pm: