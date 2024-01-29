Morocco 'willing to risk' injured Ziyech for SA tie

In San Pedro, Cote d’Ivoire

Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui Regragui has given an update on the injuries to two of his key players, Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal.

Ziyech, who is on loan at Turkey side Galatasaray from Chelsea, picked up an ankle injury during the Zambia clash and hasn’t trained since then.

Boufal, a winger for Qatar outfit Al-Rayyan, has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a muscular injury in training.

“His (Boufal) Afcon is over; the injury happened in training. It’s a muscular injury that will prevent him from continuing. It’s very complicated for Sofyan.

“Hakim Ziyech picked an ankle injury against Zambia. The medical team is doing its best to get him back on the pitch. If we’re to take a risk, we will take it.

“We want one of our best players on the pitch, but I’m not sure what will happen. The medical team is working around the clock to ensure he’s available,” explained Regragui.

Their opponents are also sweating over the fitness of two key players. The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala are both struggling with injury and have not trained since their last match against Tunisia last Wednesday.