More problems for Zoo FC as Fifa relegates them, again

The problems facing Zoo FC continued to pile Wednesday after Fifa relegated the team to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League next season.

Fifa Disciplinary Committee in a letter dated June 21 and copied to the Football Kenya Federation, said the club has also been fined Sh6 million for failing to comply in full with the decision rendered by the Fifa on April 23, 2021.

In April 2021, Fifa relegated Zoo FC to the third tier league after being found culpable of match-fixing.

However, the club wrote to Fifa saying FKF Division One is the National Super League (NSL) thus lying to the world governing football body

This saw the Herman Iswekha coached side participate in NSL rather than FKF Division One League this season.

“Zoo FC is granted a final deadline of 30 days as from notification of the present decision in which to comply in full with its obligations under the above-mentioned Fifa decisions.

“In particular, the order of relegation of the first team of Zoo FC to the FKF Division One for the next season, shall be implemented prior to the start of the season 2022/2023,” stated the letter signed by Anin Yeboah, Deputy Chairperson of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee.

Failure by the former top-flight club to pay the fine in 30 days and honour their relegation to the third tier league will attract a transfer ban and an embargo preventing the team from participating in all national and international competitions.

“Should the first team of Zoo FC not have been relegated to the FKF Division One upon the initiation of the 2022/2023 season, Zoo FC shall be automatically expelled from all national and international competition,” added the letter.

Meanwhile, Zoo FC have automatically been relegated from the NSL after withdrawing from the competition last month following the decision by Sports CS Amina Mohamed to extend the term of the FKF Transition Committee.