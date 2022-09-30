Miheso extends stay with Kenya Police, dreams of FKF-PL glory

Kenyan international forward Clifton Miheso has extended his stay at Football Kenya Federation Premier League title hopefuls Kenya Police FC.

The speedy winger, who was on the verge of completing a move to Ethiopian Premier League side Wolkite City FC, is back at Police after the deal fell through.

The former Gor Mahia winger was in Ethiopia for two weeks to try out with the club but has since returned to the country and has been training with his teammates ahead of the next season.

Last season, Miheso was the runners up in the race for the Golden Boot with 15 goals, one behind winner Derrick Otanga.

He dumped K'Ogalo for the law enforcers last season after they were promoted to the top flight league.

"I'm excited to be back home, after missing the Golden Boot by a whisker in the past season, I am back fully energised. I want to score more goals for the club. I hope for a better season and my aim is to win titles with the team," said Miheso.

"We have a big assignment tomorrow (Saturday) against City Stars in the final of the Elite Pre-Season Cup," added Miheso.

Kenya Police coach Sammy Omollo is happy to have his man back.