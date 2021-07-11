Messi's Argentina trophy odyssey ends in Brazil

Lionel Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America  tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. Argentina won 1-0.
 

Photo credit: Carl De Souza | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Little surprise Scaloni describes him as "the greatest of all time."
  • Having won Olympic gold with Argentina's under-23 side in Beijing in 2008, and been world under-20 champion with his country three years before that, Messi finally has the senior title he's craved for so long.

Río de Janeiro, Brazil

