Meru Bombers vow to block Ruger's concert at Kinoru Stadium

Football Kenya Federation Division Two League team Meru Bombers FC has taken issue with Sports Kenya’s failure to hand over Kinoru Stadium to Meru County government for use by locals.

At the same time, members of the team have threatened to block what they have termed ‘misuse of the stadium’ in apparent reference to a music concert scheduled to take place at the stadium.

Last weekend, Sports Kenya turned down the club’s request to use Kinoru Stadium for a match against Kitengela Sportiff on grounds that it was still under construction, yet it was being hired out to host political and musical events.

The players have threatened to block a music concert planned to be held at the stadium on Saturday, which will be highlighted by Nigerian singer Ruger.

The stadium has been closed down for renovation since 2016.

Sports Kenya had indicated that work on the Sh900 million facility was completed in June, but it was yet to be handed over to the county government.

In a letter written by their lawyer Calvin Otieno, the club has accused Sports Kenya of discriminating against sportsmen and women from the area.

“Sports Kenya officials stopped and prohibited our client from using the stadium on the grounds that it is incomplete and therefore posed a health and safety risk to players and fans. While this happened, Sports Kenya had at the same time hired out the stadium, thereby showing discriminatory use of the stadium,” the letter reads in part.

In the letter copied to Sports Kenya and EABL, the footballers want the music event cancelled until the stadium is open for use to all.

“It is to take place in an environment where intoxicated youth are assembled in darkness, the risk to their health and safety is multiplied by orders of magnitude.

“Besides, our client was denied the use of the facility on account that it is still under construction and has no running water therefore posing a health and safety risk to them,” said Mr Otieno.

He also demanded that Sports Kenya surrender the Sh5 million allegedly paid by EABL be handed over to Meru County Government as the lawful owner for the facility.