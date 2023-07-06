Mason Mount hits back at Chelsea after joining Man United

London

Manchester United's new midfielder Mason Mount claims he left Chelsea because he realised he was not in the club's plans several months ago.

Mount signed a five-year contract with United on Wednesday for a reported initial fee of £55 million ($70 million).

The England international's move to Old Trafford was reportedly sparked by an impasse in negotiations over a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

But Mount said he had the feeling Chelsea were willing to plan without him for the long-term, a suspicion that convinced him to join the Red Devils.

"Several months ago I think it became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans moving forward and once I knew that United were involved, my decision was made," Mount told MUTV.

"It's a massive club, huge, iconic players have played here, and I wanted to be a part of that from the beginning. Getting in early, ready for pre-season to start, was a main objective of mine as well."

Mount spent 18 years with Chelsea and helped them win the Champions League in 2021 before suffering a dip in form last season as the Blues struggled through a turbulent campaign.

His high work-rate, knack for scoring crucial goals and providing key assists should make him an important member of Erik Ten Hag's side.

"I've always seen myself as a midfielder, a number eight that can obviously get forward and attack, try to score goals, create goals, but also be able to do the other side as well and defend and help the team when we're under pressure," he said.

Mount is set to wear the United number seven shirt made famous by Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best and David Beckham.

Keen to follow in the footsteps of those icons, the 24-year-old revealed he cut short a family holiday in Disneyland to ensure the United transfer was finalised.

"We had a little trip to Disneyland, for the niece mainly. I enjoyed it as well, of course!" he said.

"We came back a bit early just to make our way up here, drive up here, see what the trip's like and everything. But it was well worth it, and it's great to be up here now.