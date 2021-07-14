Manchester United star faces three months out with shoulder injury

Marcus Rashford

England's forward Marcus Rashford leaves the pitch after their loss in the Uefa Euro 2020 final match against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: John Sibley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Rashford, 23, had a scan earlier in the day on the issue which has hampered the England striker since the end of the club season, the Daily Telegraph and the BBC reported.
  • He will only be able to have the operation at the end of July due to the surgeon's availability.
  • Rashford played five times for England in Euro 2020 and missed a penalty in the shootout loss to Italy in the final.

London, United Kingdom

