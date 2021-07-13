'Never apologise for who I am', says Rashford after racist abuse

Marcus Rashford

England's forward Marcus Rashford leaves the pitch after their loss in the UEFA EURO 2020 final match against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: John Sibley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The racist attacks were strongly condemned by the English Football Association whose president, Prince William, said he was "sickened" by the abuse.
  • England's players made a powerful stand against racism during the tournament, taking a knee before their games including Sunday's final. 

London

