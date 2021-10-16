Manchester City sink Burnley to close in on Liverpool

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chris Wood should have halved the visitors' arrears when he blasted over with just Steffen to beat, but his lack of composure showed why Burnley remain without a league win this season.

Manchester, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.