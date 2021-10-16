Leicester pile pressure on Solskjaer as Man United crash

Leicester City

Manchester United players prepare for the restart after Leicester City scored their fourth goal during their English Premier League match at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Solskjaer will face renewed scrutiny after United's collapse at the King Power Stadium left them without a win in their last three Premier League games.
  • The United manager saw Mason Greenwood open the scoring early on, only for Leicester's Youri Tielemans to equalise before half-time.

Leicester, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.