Man Utd stumble again in Watford stalemate

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo jumps up to head the ball with Watford defender Hassane Kamara

Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (left) jumps up to head the ball with Watford's Ivorian defender Hassane Kamara during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • United dominated from start to finish but were made to pay for not taking any of their chances with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Elanga not clinical in front of goal
  • Ronaldo has scored just once in 10 games, but was unfortunate as he hit the post early on and then saw a goal ruled out for a narrow offside decision
  • Watford could even have snatched a memorable double over United when Ismaila Sarr blasted a shot just wide with the final act of the game

Manchester

