Ligi Ndogo, Amex Auto partner in football tournament

Ligi Ndogo Academy has partnered with Amex Auto Parts to launch a football tournament which is aimed at developing football in Kenya.

The deal between Amex Auto Parts and Ligi Ndogo will see players compete in a one-day football tournament at the Ligi Ndogo grounds in Nairobi.

The tournament dubbed Ligi Ndogo Inua Talanta will see a total of 12 teams square it out in the Under-9 and Under 11 age groups on Saturday.

The 12 teams have been placed in four pools of three teams each. Winner in pool games will qualify for the main cup final. Runner up qualify for Plate and third placed qualify for the Bowl.

This is the first edition and Amex expects to partner with Ligi Ndogo for the next three editions of the tournament.

According to organisers, this tournament will help young players hone their skills and develop into stars in future.