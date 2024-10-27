Libyan FA hires Tunisian lawyer to appeal CAF sanctions

With less than 72 hours left to appeal, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has hired Tunisian lawyer Ali Abbas to contest the sanctions imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Caf on Saturday awarded Nigeria three points and a 3-0 win against Libya following the fiasco of a botched 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier that was to be played in Benghazi. Libya on October 15.

Following an investigation by CAF’s Disciplinary Committee, prompted by the Nigerian Football Federation's (NFF) complaint, CAF issued sanctions on October 26, which the LFF has described as "unfair."

The Super Eagles were forced to wait 18 hours without food or water after their plane was diverted to Al Baraq Airport, located 300 kilometers from Benghazi, with no officials on hand to receive them.

CAF’s Disciplinary Committee, led by Ousmane Kane, found Libya in breach of Article 31 of the Afcon Regulations and Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, mandating the forfeit loss.

This decision has boosted Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco, while Libya remains at the bottom of Group D with only one point.