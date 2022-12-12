Liberties allowed in Qatar could be a ploy - Doha Notebook 22

Liberties allowed in Qatar could be a ploy

*****

According to common knowledge here, Qatar is not as open as it is looking at this World Cup. Currently; dressing seems liberal; the sexes are mixing freely and some couples even openly show affection; people can take pictures using their phones in public etc etc. This has not been the norm I am reliably informed. In fact, before the World Cup, women could only be seen outside covered from head to toe. If a man was seen with a woman, he would be stopped and questioned, and even asked to produce a marriage certificate if he claimed the female was his wife. A person would certainly have to show that document to check into a hotel with a companion of the opposite sex.

Arabic, English common languages here

*****

How can this column not have spoken of the language, well, spoken in Qatar. The official language here is Arabic – the sixth most spoken language in the world. A Qatari however tells me that the Arabic they speak is different from that spoken by the Saudi Arabians and that spoken by the Egyptians. English is also common in Qatar but not as widely spoken as Arabic. As a matter of fact, you are more likely to come across a person on the streets who speaks English than one who does not. With so many different nationalities living and working in this country it is not a surprise that English is common.

‘Al Hilm’: New ball introduced for the semis

*****