Lewandowski eyes 49-year-old Bundesliga record

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match against Lazio Rome on February 23, 2021 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. 

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

  • The Polish striker scored a hat-trick in Bayern's 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach this weekend, leaving him just one goal short of Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season
  • Lewandowski, whose tally this term stands at 39, has two more games to equal and break the mark set by Bayern and Germany legend Mueller back in 1972
  • With 275 goals in 348 games for Bayern and Dortmund, Lewandowski is already the second-most successful striker in Bundesliga history after Mueller

