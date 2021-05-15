Lewandowski equals Bundesliga record with 40th goal

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski controls the ball during their German first division Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg in Freiburg, southwestern Germany on May 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Thomas Kienzle | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lewandowski, Fifa's best male player of 2020, has equalled Mueller's record, scored over 34 games in 1971/72, in just 28 league games this season due to last month's knee injury and squad rotation.

Berlin

