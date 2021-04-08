Leeds's Bielsa prepares for Guardiola's bag of surprises

Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts during their English Premier League match against Sheffield United at Elland Road on April 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bielsa's team have garnered a lot of praise of their own for their free-flowing style on their return to the Premier League and are presently in 11th spot.
  • Guardiola is a very public admirer of Bielsa but it was the 65-year-old Argentine's turn to praise his opposite number on Thursday.

London

