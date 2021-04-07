Man City star Kevin De Bruyne signs contract extension

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne warms up ahead of their Uefa Champions League first-leg quarter-final match against Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Belgium international, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2023, is 30 in June and now looks set to see out most of the remainder of his career at the Etihad Stadium.

London, United Kingdom

