Kisii businessman wins Sh2m SportPesa jackpot

A Kisii-based businessman is the latest millionaire in town courtesy of SportPesa.

Francis Momanyi was on Tuesday awarded Sh2,026,164 for his efforts in correctly predicting 14 matches of the Mega jackpot.

He was further awarded a Sh243,948 bonus for making 15 correct predictions at a go.

He appreciated the reward, and declared he’d trained his sights on winning the Sh289 million jackpot.

I will continue playing (the Jackpot) because I want to win the Sh289 million,” he vowed.

“It (the amount) will change my life. I am telling people out there that the Sh289 million is going to be won by Francis and I mean it. I have not stopped playing on SportPesa even though I have become a millionaire.”

SportPesa awarded Sh221 million prize money to Samuel Abisai after he correctly predicted 17 football matches. It remains the biggest payout in Kenya’s history.

Also awarded a hefty payout by SportPesa during the week is Amos Njogu, a Kiambu based mechanic who managed 12 correct predictions out of a possible 13.