Hustler Kiprono strikes Sh200m Betika jackpot

Just over three years ago, Moses Kiprono completed his high school education with the hope of joining college and eventually getting an opening in Kenya’s competitive work force.

But with his family in Fort Ternan living in abject poverty, Kiprono, 23, was forced to leave his home to eke out a living in Kericho in order to keep his relatives afloat.

But thanks to placing a Sh49 bet, Kiprono shouldn’t have to worry any more now as he’s just struck a Sh200 million jackpot!

Kiprono wagered Sh49 and correctly predicted 17 games to clinch the Betika Mega Jackpot, becoming only the second winner of the huge prize, just two months after Eli Kipruto struck the tidy sum last December.

The second born in a family of nine completed his high school education in 2020 and dreamt of joining college to become a quantity surveyor.

But due to financial constraints, he resorted to doing odd jobs to make his family’s ends meet.

Some of his younger siblings are still in school, while others dropped out due to financial and health challenges.

“I completed my high school education in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic period and I couldn’t advance my education due to our situation at home,” he reminisced, fighting tears of joy when receiving his payment on Wednesday.

“So I decided to do manual work so as to get something small to keep my family afloat,” he added.

The Chelsea FC fan hopes the “Blues” will finish in the top four and qualify for the Uefa Champions League next season.

Kiprono has been spending between Sh50 and Sh100 on betting, with his biggest wins before the latest jackpot having been Sh5,800 on a multibet and about Sh23,000 from jackpot bonuses.

“I usually bet on pre-match mostly and sometimes in the midweek jackpot. I don’t bet much on the grand jackpot, although I have won bonuses twice for 12 out of 17 and 13 out of 17 predictions.”

Kiprono now hopes to change his family’s fortunes and lift up their living standards.

“This money is going to change my life and my entire family’s fortunes. I am very grateful to Betika for this jackpot and for offering me a financial advisor because, to be honest, I haven’t figured out what to do with the money yet.”

Speaking during the handing over of the cheque, Betika’s Senior Brand Meister Eric Mwiti expressed delight on how punters have embraced the Betika Jackpot since its first winner in December.

“A lot of our customers joked that our jackpot was really hard to win due to the game selection. We listened and tried to have a different mix of games from various football leagues around the world, and now we have Sh400 Million being won within two months.”

He further urged Betika customers to play responsibly and ensure that they only bet with what they can afford.

“We strongly encourage all our customers to engage in responsible betting and seek help should they feel like they are spinning out of control. We are strong proponents of responsible gaming, and that is why we provide a toll-free guidance and counselling service that is available to customers on 0800-724835,” he said.

Betika’s Senior Product Manager Joseph Mbugua also expressed his joy following Kiprono’s win.

“Moses, you have joined the hall of fame and your name will be written among other Betika Champions.

“We are happy to be awarding you today and hope that this amount will change your life and those of your loved ones for the better.”

Kiprono will receive Sh160 million in cash with the Sh40 million balance being paid out to the taxman.

“We have a financial advisor that will be at your service, because Sh160 million is a lot of money if spent wisely,” Mutua Mutava, Betika’s Chief Finance Officer, advised Kiprono.

Besides the Sh200 million, this jackpot has other amazing bonuses for 0/17 slot and from 12/17 - 16/17 slots.