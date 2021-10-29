Kipchoge watches as PSG sink Lille with late Di Maria strike

Kenya's World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (left) poses with Paris Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe in Paris, France on October 29, 2021.

By  AFP  &  Nation Reporter

  • Neymar set up Angel Di Maria to score an 88th-minute winner in the closely contested affair between two French giants.
  • Kipchoge was pictured with Kylian Mbappe, who did not feature in this match, before kick off with the French club releasing a video of the Kenyan two-time Olympic marathon gold medallist inside the stadium before kick off.

Paris, France

