Eliud Kipchoge named Best Male Athlete of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge poses with Best Male Athlete award during the 2021 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards 20 held in Greece on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
New Content Item (1)

By  Brian Yonga

Online Sub Editor

What you need to know:

  • He was awarded by the president of Association of National Olympics Committee of Africa Mustapha Berraf at the Open Air Theatre of the Creta Maris Beach Hotel, in Greece.
  • The awards were organised by ANOC to celebrate the achievements of athletes at the Tokyo Games.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge on Sunday won the Best Male Athlete accolade during the 2021 Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards held in Greece.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.