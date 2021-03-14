Kimathi Lioness FC team photo
Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Kimathi Lioness FC: Beacon of hope for vulnerable Nakuru slum girls

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • These are school going girls from Kimathi and Flamingo slums engaging in football activities and shaping their well-being and future by avoiding negative peer pressure which usually results in pregnancy and diseases such as HIV/AIDS
  • Many parents who were opposed to the idea are amazed at how young girls have embraced football - a game traditionally considered a preserve for boys
  • Ngare reminds the girls to avoid people who tempt them to engage in immoral behaviours, as well as activities that compromise their dignity and future goals


As you approach the bare open sports grounds at Kimathi slums in Nakuru Town East a whirlwind of dust spins round in the air as girls play football. 

