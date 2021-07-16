Kenyan in the mix as Al Ahly clash with Kaizer Chiefs

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 14, 2020 ahead of team's departure to Moroni for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group 'G' return leg qualifier against Comoros.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP  &  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • Akumu will feature for first-time finalists Kaizer Chiefs against nine-time winners Al Ahly in an interesting looking encounter. He will be the first Kenyan to play in a Champions League final.

Kenya international Anthony Akumu can’t wait to feature in the CAF Champions League final that will be held Saturday in Moroccan economic capital Casablanca.

