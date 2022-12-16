Kenyan football set to gain from increased Fifa funding

In Doha, Qatar

Football Kenya Federation is expected to gain more funding from Fifa after the world football governing body announced in Doha on Friday a 17 per cent increment in its next four-year cycle budget.

Addressing a press conference two days to the end of the 2022 World Cup, Fifa President Gianni Infantino said the body’s activities for the period 2022-2026 would run on a budget of $7.5 billion, up from the $6.4 billion used in the 2018-2022 period.

Fifa normally gives annual financial assistance to its member federations.

Way back in 2017, Kenya received Sh120 million in grants from Fifa according to the federation's published accounts for that year.

“The Fifa Council has approved the budget for the next four year cycle which foresees a revenue of $11 billion,” Infantino said.

Some $200m will be used for talent development under Arsene Wenger, who is Fifa’s Chief of Global Football Development.

Infantino also said that the Fifa Under-17 World Cup would change from a biennial tournament to one held annually for both boys and girls.

The number of participating teams will also be increased.

The Club World Cup will be hosted by Morocco in February 2023.

An interesting development is a new 32-team Club World Cup that Fifa has approved. It will be held in the summer of 2025.