Kenya v Uganda: Who will win the Cecafa U-18 title?

Kenya’s Junior Stars coach Salim Babu is expecting a tough match when they face Uganda Junior Cranes in the final of the Cecafa Under-18 Boys Championships Friday afternoon at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu County.

Before the grand finale which starts at 2pm, Tanzania and Rwanda will compete for the bronze medal at the same venue from 11am.

Kenya and Uganda came through grueling semi-finals with the hosts requiring penalties to see off Tanzania 4-3, while Uganda edged Rwanda 1-0.

Speaking at Kasagam Secondary School in Kisumu County, where Junior Stars held their last training session Thursday, Babu expressed that the final will be a unique match compared to the semi-final.

“In our match against Tanzania, they were acquitted with our style of play and managed to tightly mark our strikers. We will incorporate both a defensive stance and attacking approach simultaneously to secure an early lead,” stated Babu, who is assisted by Bidco United FC head coach Anthony ‘Veira’ Akhulia and St Anthony's Boys High School's Peter "Big Machine" Mayoyo.

Keeper Ibrahim Wanzala, Baron Ochieng, skipper Amos Wanjala, Stanley Omondi, Louise Ingavi, Tyron Kariuki, Aldrine Kibet and Collins Ochieng will be charged with delivering the title to an expectant nation.

Babu will be wary of his opponents who are expected to field several young stars who play for top clubs in the Ugandan Premier League including Simon Mukisa, Batiibwe Charles Okello, Mutebi Hakim and Abasi Kyeyune, who all feature for Sports Club Villa.

Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso is also expected to include Yiga Alex, Abubakar Mayanja who plays for URA FC, Travis Mutyaba (Dynamo Tbilisi, Georgia) and captain cum Abdu Magad (Gaddafi FC). Other top players are Richard Okello and Denis Kisirikko, who scored winning goals against South Sudan in their last group match.

In a separate press briefing, CECAFA CEO Auka Gecheo, accompanied by FKF Vice President Doris Petra, and Joseph Andere, a FKF NEC member representing Nyanza region, addressed the issue of fans behaviour.

Gecheo highlighted the pitch invasion incident after the semi-final match involving Juniors Stars and Tanzania, urging fans to exercise discipline, emphasizing that the pitch is off-limits for fans.

He stressed the importance of maintaining safety and security for players, match officials and tournament staff, making a plea for the responsible enjoyment of the games.

To manage the limited capacity of the facility, Gecheo explained that 15,000 tickets retailing at Sh100 each would be released on a first-come, first-serve basis for crowd control.

He said, after reaching this limit, the gates will be closed, and sought understanding from fans regarding the constraints on capacity.

Gecheo also informed fans about alternative viewing options. Two screens provided by the County Government of Kisumu in the town centre will broadcast the two matches, offering alternatives for those unable to secure tickets.