Kenya fall to Senegal in Deaflympics qualifier

Kenya lost their opening Pool “A” men’s football match 3-1 against Senegal in the Africa Deaflympics Ball Games qualifiers which began at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Saturday.

Bashir Yahye scored for Kenya in the 21st minute, while Senegal scored through Seck Harona (27,61) and Diop Daouda (45).

Kenyan players looked up to the task and controlled the early stages of the game, but were wasteful infront of goal.

The visitors then took control of the proceedings and could have scored in the 8th minute, but Ndao Assane’s goal was ruled offside by Iranian referee Ashkan Khorshidi.

Yahye put Kenya ahead when he beat Senegal’s goalkeeper Vitalis Sindoyi outside the box.

Thereafter, both teams executed more attacks with the host team forcing two quick corners on the left flank, but the Kenyans could not add to their tally.

The visitors then leveled through Harona Daouda and extended their lead from a penalty after Harona was fouled by Eugene Nyasasi in the area to lead 2-1 at the breather.