Kenya fall to Senegal in Deaflympics qualifier

Kenya's goalkeeper Thor Mwai (left) vies with Sarr Allassane of Senegal during their Africa Deaflympics qualifying match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 11, 2021.


  • The visitors then leveled through Harona Daouda and extended their lead from a penalty after Harona was fouled by Eugene Nyasasi in the area to lead 2-1 at the breather.
  • In the second half, Senegal continued to pile more pressure in the Kenyan territory as Harona tapped home and sealed the team’s victory. Kenya’s Kilonzo Kennedy had a chance of handing the team their second goal, but his left foot free kick hit the post in the 67th minute.

Kenya lost their opening Pool “A” men’s football match 3-1 against Senegal in the Africa Deaflympics Ball Games qualifiers which began at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Saturday.

