Kempes denies merger talks ahead of FKF polls

Ex-Kenya international Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino has ruled out seeking a political deal with Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed ahead of the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls.

Front runners for the FKF seat

Kempes, a dynamic midfielder in his heydays, and remembered for leading Gor Mahia to the final of the Cup Winners Cup in 1979, is considered among the front runners for the top FKF seat ahead of the October 2024 polls.

Currently based in the US where he is involved in talent development programs, Kempes was spotted alongside Mohammed during the FKF Premier League clash pitting Bandari and his former club at the Mbaraki Sports grounds in Mombasa at the weekend leading to speculation on a possible unity of purpose deal between the two aspirants.

Mohammed is also thought to be keen on vying for the FKF presidency.

Campaign trail

“I was in on the campaign trail in Mombasa and was invited to watch the Gor Mahia game. I had no idea Hussein was around. We have not thought about joining forces with anybody. My goal is to win this election and start developing Kenyan football,” Kempes told Nation Sport.

Also at the game was Bandari FC vice chairman Twaha Mbarak, Gor Mahia secretary Sam Ocholla and former FKF vice chairman Sammy Shollei. Mbarak and Ocholla are also eyeing the top seat currently occupied Nick Mwendwa.

Free and fair elections

Kempes who confirmed he will not be attending FKF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi on March 16, urged delegates who will be in attendance at the meet to ensure the football elections are held in a free and fair environment.

“We have a chance to fix football. The decision we make now will affect the footballers for the next four years. The delegates have to be wise and deliberate. Look at where we are and decide where we are headed. We have made some not so good decisions in the past and cried about it. This should be different.”

While officially launching his FKF presidential bid in October 2023, Owino, backed by ex-international John Bobby Ogolla, Elly Adero, Richard Madegwa, Robert Matano and Shollei, vowed to put structures in place that will offer young boys and girls at the grassroots chance to earn a living from the game.

Proven track record

"I have a proven track record, I'm able to get things done in the game,” he said.

FKF presidential aspirant Samwel Kempes Owino (right) and former FKF NEC member Elly Mukolwe tour the Bukhungu stadium which is under renovation. Photo credit: POOL