FKF, Murang'a Seal tussle over AGM delegation

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side Murang’a Seal FC maintain Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed will represent the club at FKF’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi on March 16.

Not a member of FKF

This despite a move by FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno to bar Mohammed, in writing, from attending the AGM on the basis that “he is not a member” of the federation.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport, Murang’a Seal FC owner Robert Macharia stressed that he had no intent of replacing Mohammed as the club's representative at the AGM.

Mr Macharia further warned Otieno from meddling in the affairs of his club and claimed, but without sharing proof, that his side has been a target of biased officiaiting in the league owing to his political stand.

Endorse Hussein Mohammed

Mr Macharia further declared that his club will without a second though endorse Mr Mohammed to vie for the FKF presidency in the forthcoming elections, "should he declare interest."

“Hussein (Mohammed) will be at the AGM unless he falls sick,” asserted Macharia, a prominent lawyer

“He (Hussein) is the club’s vice chairman and represents me when I’m not available. I’ve reminded Barry Otieno he is an employee of the federation and cannot dictate what the National Executive Committee (NEC) can or cannot to.”

Nick Mwendwa's right hand man

In his correspondence to Murang’a Seal FC ahead of the AGM, Otieno, a former journalist and FKF president Nick Mwendwa’s right hand man, appeared to clarify why Mr Mohammed is not welcome at the AGM set for the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE).

"We would like to inform you that Mr. Hussein Mohammed is not registered with FKF as a member of Murang'a SEAL FC or FKF in general. He is therefore ineligible to represent Murang'a SEAL FC in the upcoming FKF Annual General Meeting." Read Otieno’s letter in part.

FKF’s sudden interest in who attends its AGM is linked to the forthcoming polls tentatively set for October 2024.

Strong challenger

Hussein Mohammed, known for his interest in promoting grassroots football through the Super 8 tournament over the past two decades, is considered a strong challenger for the FKF presidency, even though he is yet to formally declare his interest.

Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed (n blue cap) engages Murang'a Seal FC fans at a FKF Premier League match involving the club against KCB FC on March 3, 2024.

The government has through the office of the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike, meanwhile, informed Nick Mwendwa in writing that he is ineligible to extend his eight-year tenure as FKF president as “his term of office has expired” as per the Kenyan law.

Macharia agrees with this stance.

“Nick Mwendwa should not attempt to contest for another term. The law is clear and he knows that,” added Macharia.

The FKF AGM is expected to ratify the election's rules, guidelines and board.

Besides Mr Mohammed, former footballers Macdonald Mariga and Samuel ‘Kempes’ Owino, Gor Mahia secretary Sammy Ocholla, Bandari FC Chief Executive Twaha Mbarak and Mwendwa’s predecessor Sam Nyamweya have declared interest in contesting for the FKF presidency.