KCB eye Kariobangi Sharks scalp as title race gathers pace

Omar Borafya

Ulinzi Stars' Omar Borafya (left) vies for the ball with KCB's Brian Ndenga during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium on July 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With leaders Tusker not in action on Sunday, KCB who are chasing for their maiden league title have the golden opportunity of closing in on the brewers
  • Sharks' five-match unbeaten run and their lethal attack led by top scorer Erick Kapaito must be a big concern to the bankers
  • The match between Stima and Vihiga is expected to be explosive as both teams fight to avoid relegation

Title  hopefuls KCB have a chance to cut Tusker’s lead at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) to one point when they visit on-form Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium on Sunday. 

