KCB eye Kariobangi Sharks scalp as title race gathers pace

Title hopefuls KCB have a chance to cut Tusker’s lead at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) to one point when they visit on-form Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium on Sunday.

Five other matches have been lined up for the day, with Wazito taking on bottom-placed Mathare United later at the same venue.

Wounded Leopards will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Nzoia Sugar at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground where troubled Western Stima and Vihiga United will also be squaring it out.

At Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Bandari welcome stubborn Posta Rangers while Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz will clash at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

With leaders Tusker not in action on Sunday, KCB who are chasing for their maiden league title have the golden opportunity of closing in on the brewers.

Tusker, 11-time champions, top the 17-team league on 55 points from 26 matches, while KCB who have one match in hand are second with 51 points.

Heading into their clash with Sharks, KCB are motivated by their 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars last Wednesday at Thika Stadium, which ensured that they remain in the title race.

The bankers will be relying on their top scorer Derrick Otanga for goals to avenge their 3-0 loss to William Muluya’s charges in the first leg. Otanga has scored 10 goals thus far.

“Taking into account the team we beat in our last match, it gives us a lot of confidence but again, we are taking one match at a time. We do not think about Tusker unless we are playing against them," said KCB’s coach Zedekiah Otieno.

Sharks' five-match unbeaten run and their lethal attack led by top scorer Erick Kapaito must be a big concern to the bankers.

In their last five matches, where Sharks have won in four and drawn in one, they have scored 12 goals, seven coming from Kapaito who leads the race for the Golden Boots with 22 goals.

“It is going to be a very tough match because we are all on form and 90 minutes is what will decide. But we hope to continue with our good run, so that we don’t slip back in the standings,” said Sharks’ winger James Mazembe.

With Leopards coach Patrick Ausssems having admitted that the title has “slipped away” from them, they will be eyeing a win against Nzoia to finish in a respectable position.

Leopards lost 2-0 to Tusker on July 16 and 3-2 to Western Stima four days later. They are third on the log on 43 points with a game in hand.

The match between Stima and Vihiga is expected to be explosive as both teams fight to avoid relegation.

Stima, who stunned Leopards 3-2 in their last match, are 15th with 21 points from 26 matches while Vihiga, who held Nairobi City Stars to a barren draw last time out, are 16th on 17 points from as many matches.

Fixtures

Sunday

Kariobangi Sharks v KCB Thika Stadium 1pm

Wazito v Mathare United Thika Stadium 3:15pm

Western Stima v Vihiga United ASK Showgrounds, Nakuru 1pm

Nzoia Sugar v AFC Leopards ASK Showgrounds, Nakuru 3:15pm

Bandari v Posta Rangers Mbaraki Sports Club 3pm

Sofapaka v Kakamega Homeboyz Wundanyi Stadium 3pm

Monday

Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia ASK Showgrounds, Nakuru 3:15 pm