Kahawa Garrison crowned Bora Cup champions

Kahawa Garrison are the new champions of Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup men’s edition.

This is after they beat their arch rivals Moi AirBase (Spitfire) 2-0 on Friday in the final at Lanet grounds in Nakuru County.

A total of 13 teams from the Kenya Defence forces (KDF) took part in the 11-day tournament aimed at promoting talent within the military.

According to the rule book, all the players in the tournament are supposed to be members of the military and thus should produce a military identification cards.

Leshan Mootian scored a brace for Kahawa Garrison to settle the Nairobi Derby.

It was sweet revenge for Kahawa who had lost 1-0 to Spitfire in the group stage.

The teams beat Armored Brigade and Eight Brigade (8Bde) in the semi-finals to qualify for the final.