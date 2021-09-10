Kahawa Garrison crowned Bora Cup champions

Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup

Moi AirBase (Spitfire) defender Saidi Abdikarim (left) vies for the ball with Kahawa Garrison's winger Henry Ndich during their Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup final match at Lanet grounds on September 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Kahawa beat their arch rivals Moi AirBase (Spitfire) 2-0 on Friday in the final at Lanet grounds in Nakuru County
  • A total of 13 teams from the Kenya Defence forces (KDF) took part in the 11-day tournament aimed at promoting talent within the military
  • It was sweet revenge for Kahawa who had lost 1-0 to Spitfire in the group stage

Kahawa Garrison are the new champions of Chief of Defence Forces Bora Cup men’s edition. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.