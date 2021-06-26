Italy leave it late to edge stubborn Austria

Italy's midfielder Federico Chiesa (left) celebrates with teammates

Italy's midfielder Federico Chiesa (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 round of 16 match against Austria at Wembley Stadium in London on June 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Frank Augstein | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina struck in the opening period of extra-time to down the Austrians, who pulled a goal back in the 114th minute through Sasa Kalajdzic but couldn't find the equaliser
  • Arnautovic thought he had given Austria a shock lead in the 65th minute when he nodded home from Alaba's header, but the former West Ham striker was ruled to be marginally offside after a lengthy VAR review
  • In the last eight Roberto Mancini's side will face either holders Portugal or Belgium in Munich on July 2

London 

