1,2,3,4...Ruthless Danes teach Wales football lesson

Denmark's forward Kasper Dolberg celebrates

Denmark's forward Kasper Dolberg celebrates scoring their second goal during the Uefa Euro 2020 round of 16 match against Wales at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 26, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Olaf Kraak | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Dolberg struck in each half at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam to put the Danes beyond Wales' reach before late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite capped an impressive victory
  • In the last eight Kasper Hjulmand's side will face either the Netherlands or the Czech Republic in Baku on July 3
  • Carried by a wave of emotion, Danish dreams are still intact in a tournament that began in such traumatic circumstances for them with Eriksen's collapse in their opening match

Amsterdam, Netherlands

