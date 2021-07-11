Italy beat England on penalties to win Euro 2020 final

Giorgio Chiellini

Italy's defender Giorgio Chiellini (centre) raises the European Championship trophy during the presentation after they won their UEFA EURO 2020 final match against England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: John Sibley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Luke Shaw scored for England inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final, but Leonardo Bonucci bundled in an equaliser at a corner midway through the second half.
  • Needing to score to keep England alive in the shoot-out, Saka's spot-kick was saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Azzurri won the tournament for the second time.

London

