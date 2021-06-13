It's Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards in FKF Cup final

From left: Gor Mahia's Frank Odhiambo, Samuel Onyango and Alpha Onyango celebrate their win against Bidco United during their Betway Cup semi-final match at Utalii grounds on June 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two sides had battled to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes at Utalii grounds, and with no extra time, penalties were used to decide the winner. Earlier, AFC also need penalties to edge lower-tier side Equity FC 6-5 in the other semi.

Gor Mahia will face arch-rivals AFC Leopards in the FKF Cup final after beating Bidco United 4-1 on post-match penalties Sunday.

