AFC Leopards reach FKF Cup final

Equity Bank midfielder Evans Mieno (left) vies with AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo FKF Betway Cup

Equity Bank midfielder Evans Mieno (left) vies with AFC Leopards midfielder Austin Odhiambo during their Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup semi-final match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on June 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leopards, who had dominated this second-half, survived a scare in the 75th minute when Katumba's shot was cleared off the line by Clyde Senaji after Oyemba had been beaten
  • Odhiambo then embarked on a brilliant solo run on the left but his shot rattled the side netting
  • Leopards' second-choice goalkeeper John Oyemba saved Stephen Ologi's penalty, to put coach Patrick Aussems' side one match away from their  11th cup success

AFC Leopards are through to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup final after edging out Equity Bank 6-5 on post match penalties in the semi-finals following a barren draw in regulation time. 

