Is Lionel Messi a pure luxury at PSG and Ligue 1?

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their Uefa Champions League first round group A match against Manchester City, at The Parc des Princes, in Paris, on September 28, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
  • Indeed Messi has played the sum total of 100 minutes in domestic competition and yet that has not mattered one jot to Mauricio Pochettino's side, such is their superiority in France.

Paris, France

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.