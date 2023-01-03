Interesting encounters between Ali, Queen, Pele...

As the world comes to terms with the realization that ‘’King’’ Pele is no more, I try to bring back my memories based on the impact Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ii had after meeting both Pele and boxing legend Muhammad Ali at different times in when they were alive.

The two sporting legends had inspired so many millions around the world through their sporting prowess that the Queen felt it was time to appreciate their sacrifice to entertain, educate and inspire millions of people in a world where many had lost hope in life.

While Pele and Ali have had a lot of impact on my life through meeting with them and understanding their background over the years, it was their meeting with the Queen that made me realize that with determination and a spirit of never giving up, nothing was impossible in life.

I was privileged to be among the few selected to be with the Queen visiting a number of places together during her visit to Kenya in November 1983.

I was in the train that was specially prepared to take her to Thika.

I later joined her at the Treetops Hotel where journalists were advised to choose either first floor or the balcony to join the Queen.

Surprisingly, I was the only one to choose the balcony and had to go upstairs to wait for the Queen who shortly came up accompanied by the two co-owners of the hotel - Joe Gethenji (Chaiman), James Waiboci his deputy, a warden and an official photographer.

It was a great moment moving around with the Queen with no one to bother me.

An interesting thing happened when invitation cards to meet the Queen in person were being distributed to the selected few.

I knew my name was there but when I arrived to pick my card, someone told me my name was read just a few minutes before I came.

Someone, I came to learn, who was a security man and was so eager to meet and shake the Queen’s hand that he had to impersonate me.

I decided to leave the matter at that but followed the man later and got my invitation card as a testimony that I had an official invitation to meet Her Majesty, shake her hand and chat with her as per the rules.

That card is special and I have it as part of my archive, It reads in part: “ Her Majesty The Queen has Commanded The British High Commissioner to invite (my name)....”

I came to learn the Queen commands and does not request.

Years later, I had time to chat with then British High Commissioner Sir Edward Clay and with a light touch reminded him I need to visit the Queen and, among other things, make her understand that someone used my invitation card to shake her hand.

I knew it was not easy but during my visit to Britain in June, 1989, where we were able to see Buckingham Palace from the gates, I told my friends simply that had I carried my 1983 invitation card with me, and I would have requested the gatekeeper to do the needful.

Had the Queen, Pele and Ali been alive and well today, we would brainstorm on the way forward since we all had an encounter with one another.

For now, I just try to imagine what they could be discussing if communication about their past life is allowed there.

Pele’s meeting with the Queen was in November 1968 where together with her husband Prince Philip were special guests during a friendly match between Santos and Sao Paulo in Rio de Janeiro.

Santos, where Pele belonged, won the match.

After presenting Pele with a huge cup engraved with his name, she retorted:” I already know him by name. And I feel very happy to great him.”

Years later, the Queen presented Pele with the unique honour of Knight of British Empire (KBE).

After the death of the Queen, Pele said: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968 when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana.

“Her deeds have marked generations. The legacy will last forever.”

Ali, who was battling Parkinson’s disease, was able to light the Olympic flame at the 1996 Atlanta Games in a tear-jerking moment in front of 3.6 billion audience worldwide. I was in Atlanta and witnessed everything.

Ali later said: “God gave me this physical impairment to remind me I am not the greatest. He is.”

In 1976, during her Royal visit to Washington D.C, the Queen met Ali.

A photograph attributed to The Sun shows the Queen greeting Ali where the caption says she was won by Ali’s charm who had a wonderful way with words.

Ali was fascinated by the British Royal family and considered Prince Charles (now King Charles lll) and his father, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburg, as “gentlemen”.

Before Ali died, he had expressed his wish to see the Queen but his failing health denied him the chance.

Efforts to put on a fitness regime to build up his strength ahead of his planned visit did not work.

The Queen honored Muhammad Ali’s life as she joined crowd in standing ovation.