Impressive Ulinzi Starlets retain FKF Women's Cup
What you need to know:
- Kibera Soccer Ladies walked home with Sh150,000, while Kisumu pocketed Sh100,000.
Holders Ulinzi Starlets Sunday defended their Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup after beating Nakuru City Queens 3-1 in the final at Nyayo National Stadium.
Striker Mercy Airo netted a brace in the 10th and 14th minutes respectively, while substitute Neddy Atieno scored a third goal in the dying minutes of the second half.
Nakuru Winger Merceline wafula came from the bench to score a consolation goal for Nakuru in the early minutes of the second half. Ulinzi, under head coach Joseph Mwanzia, have now won the FKF Women’s Cup and Women’s Super Cup.
Ulinzi walked away with the trophy and Sh500,000, while Nakuru City Queens received Sh250,000.
Earlier, Division One side Kibera Soccer Ladies edged out Kenya Women's Premier League side Kisumu All Starlets 4-2 to finish third. Kibera Soccer Ladies walked home with Sh150,000, while Kisumu pocketed Sh100,000.
